image
Monday, November 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Channing Tatum and his daughter making slime will cure your Monday blues!

Hollywood

Channing Tatum and his daughter making slime will cure your Monday blues!

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 26 2018, 4.46 pm
back
Channing TatumEntertainmenthollywood
nextAriana Grande accused of 'milking' Mac Miller, hits back with full power
ALSO READ

Drool alert: Idris Elba is People Magazine’s sexiest man alive for 2018

No more chained, Channing Tatum finds new love in Jessie J?

Hollywood's Step Up couple Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum call it quits