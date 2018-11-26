Channing Tatum and his daughter making slime will cure your Monday blues!

There are a lot of things that you do with your little ones but Channing Tatum took things to new level of cuteness when he spent his weekend making slime with his daughter. The Magic Mike star shared the developments of the day on his Instagram account. His daughter, Everly, can be seen in a video putting his hands in a bucket filled with pink, sticky, beaded slime as her dad says ‘Ewww.’

In one of the videos, Channing is holding the camera over the bucket of slime, as he tells Everly that he doesn’t want to touch it. "I made it less touchy," she replied, hopeful that her dad will join in the fun. Of course, when she says less touchy, she means that she’s added less glue and hence the slime isn’t as sticky.

When Channing finally joined in, he was trying hard to get it off as it looked like it was permanently glued to him. Upon asking his daughter for advice on the matter, the little one replied, “Just pull it off."

According to E! News, making scientific experiments at home are among the many activities that Everly and Channing do together. He once told the publication that she had inherited his dance skills. "We have dance-offs almost every day at some point," he said, adding that she always had dance moves.