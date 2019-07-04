In Com Staff July 04 2019, 6.05 pm July 04 2019, 6.05 pm

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are looking every bit adorable in the pictures they have shared from a recent date night. Singer Jessie has seen her romance with Magic Mike star Channing blossom over the months, as the pair have closer while mainly keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

They have given their fans an insight into where they are at with some PDA packed pics from their date night. Posting on her Instagram story, Jessie shared some black and white snaps in which they look lovingly at each other with a heart drawn around them.

The 31-year-old singer cuddled up to her boyfriend and smiled before looking to lick the side of Channing's face. Speaking to The Times previously, Jessie revealed, "Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying."