Soheib Ahsan July 13 2019, 2.51 pm July 13 2019, 2.51 pm

Channing Tatum is a beloved celebrity for his diverse work in the world of Hollywood. Just recently, the Lego Superman actor revealed that he is undergoing therapy without any hesitation. Not only that, but he also encouraged other people to go for it as well. While ranting about an astrology based app called The Pattern, the Kingsman actor, on Friday, revealed that he was in therapy. He further added, "Yeah I was in therapy, whatever, everyone should be in therapy." In a world with growing mental health problems, we need people like Tatum encouraging people to go into therapy.

Check out Channing Tatum's video below:

Yo anybody know of this shit and can explain it to me! Cause WTF! pic.twitter.com/4Qhp6gj7IU — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) July 12, 2019

Tatum's need for therapy does not come as a surprise because it is known that he suffered from attention deficit disorder and dyslexia that affected his performance throughout the school. This is also something he hinted in the video. In the video, he says that The Pattern app asked him for his time of birth which he felt is not something a person would generally know. He adds that he hopes that whoever uses the app regularly, has parents who love them and are responsible for them.

The Jump Street actor was ranting about The Pattern app because it appeared to know a bit too much about him to his surprise. He ended the video by asking The Pattern's makers and programmers to call or text him.

Although the need for therapy may have taken up his time, it has not completely deprived fans of his talent. He was last heard reprising his voice role as Superman in the sequel to the Lego movie. Apart from this, the actor is also one of the executive producers for the web series Step- Up: Highwater. Notably, he played the protagonist in the first instalment of the Step Up movie franchise.