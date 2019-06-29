In Com Staff June 29 2019, 1.08 pm June 29 2019, 1.08 pm

"Good morning Charlie."

"Good morning Angels."

Those six iconic words could be heard at the end of the new Charlie's Angels trailer, sending shivers down the back of many film fans in anticipation for the next chapter of the popular spy franchise. The movie, directed and produced by Elizabeth Banks, will introduce three new incredible women of the Townsend Agency, played by Kristen Stewart, Ella Ballinska and Naomi Scott. First seen as a detective series in the 70s, Charlie's Angels got the Hollywood treatment in 2000 and 2003 when Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore burst onto screens as Bosley's butt-kicking gals. The new reboot was always bound to draw comparisons to the previous films, but fans of the noughties movies have spotted one major issue with Banks' version.

Film lovers couldn't help but notice there's one specific thing that's been added to the new movie which wasn't present in the others - guns. In Charlie's Angels (2000) and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Natalie, Dylan, and Alex's characters made it clear they didn't like to use guns and instead relied on their intelligence and kung-fu abilities to beat the baddies. But fast forward to today and the Angels can be seen toting a number of terrifying looking weapons in the trailer. Many people took to Twitter to complain about the violent change.

Guess they chucked the Drew Barrymore version's "no guns" rule away for the new Charlie's Angels movie. — Jackalope (@_Jackalope_) June 27, 2019

MY charlie's angels don't use guns pic.twitter.com/0TMBqnuYvu — hunter (@moviepassdied) June 27, 2019