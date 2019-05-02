Charlie's Angels stars reunite at Lucy Liu's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Rushabh Dhruv May 02 2019, 4.01 pm May 02 2019, 4.01 pm

Being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is nothing short an achievement in the West. And the latest to be part of the same is none other than, Charlie Angels actor Lucy Liu. But then how come such a huge day in Liu’s life be all boring? Adding up the spice to the event were her Charlie's Angels co-stars Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, who were part of the ceremony to support their fellow Angel. On Wednesday, the kick-ass girl trio who created quite a stir back in 2000 with their crime-fighting team were seen smiling, giggling and laughing at the ceremony in Los Angeles. The girls were also joined by Demi Moore, who was part of the sequel to Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003).

With this, Lucy is the second Asian-American woman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “When I moved to Los Angeles, I actually lived on Vine Street, so it’s thrilling to have Anna May Wong, who is the first Asian-American actress, as my neighbor. A hundred years ago, she was a pioneer while enduring racism, marginalization, and exclusion,” Liu addressed the guests at the ceremony. “We could actually start our own little Chinatown right here,” she added.

Have a look at the Charlie's Angels reuniting moment below:

Lucy Liu

Speaking on her success and how she is breaking grounds, Liu said, “Sometimes people talk about my mainstream successes as groundbreaking for an Asian, but Asians have been making movies for a long time. They just weren’t making them here because we weren’t yet invited to the table. I was lucky that trailblazers, like Anna May Wong and Bruce Lee, came before me. if my body of work somehow helped bridge the gap between stereotypical roles, first given to Anna May, and mainstream success today, I am thrilled to have been part of that process.”