Cheryl and boyfriend Liam Payne announce an end of their relationship

The English musical couple Cheryl and Liam Payne, after dating each other for two and a half years, have decided to go separate ways. 35-year-old Cheryl has a son with Liam, 24. They both took to their respective social media handles to announce the split.

We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018

Liam and Cheryl's acquaintance with each other can be traced back to 2008 when Liam was auditioning for the X-Factor. "I like you, I think you're really cute. I think you've got charisma and you give us that little cheeky wink," an impressed Cheryl had reportedly told him, post the audition. Sadly, Liam couldn't cross the Judge's House that time but came back to audition for the same show in 2010.

This time around, judges were super impressed and he along with four more boys was mentored by Cheryl. Looks like cupid started striking back then only.

In 2015, Liam broke up with his high-school sweetheart Sophia Smith. Cheryl, on the other hand, had walked out of her 18-months-long marriage with Jean-Bernard-Fernandez. In 2016, he and Cheryl made their relationship public.

Last year in June, Cheryl put up an adorable father's day post for her beau.

The split has broken fans' hearts into zillions. We wish they continue being cordial to each other and doting parents to their child.