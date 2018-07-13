Choked with a condom! Mira Sorvino narrates a horrifying incident from her teens

American actor and supporter of the #MeToo movement Mira Sorvino, who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, recently came up with another horrifying revelation. Believe it or not, the actress was choked with a condom during an audition at the age of 16! You heard that right!

“In looking back over at my career, I realised that one of my very first auditions when I was 16, I was completely treated inappropriately by the casting director,” she said in an interview with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s ‘HFPA In Conversation’ podcast.

“In order to scare me for this horror movie scene, he tied me to a chair, he bruised my arm, and I was 16 years old, and then he gagged me, and I was all game because I’m trying to be scared for the scene. And at the end he takes the gag out of my mouth and he said, ‘Sorry for the prophylactic,’ so he had gagged me with a condom,” claimed the actress.

The now-50-year-old further went on to share how she was too young back then to even know what a condom tasted like. The Harvey Weinstein story has already shocked one and all in Hollywood, and now revelations like these are just making the situation worse. And we thought such incidents take place only in Bollywood!

Sorvino was recently seen in the mini-series Condor and will next be seen in Look Away with Jason Isaacs. She also has Stuber with Dave Bautista in her kitty.