Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr to cameo in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films?

Ranjini Maitra May 05 2019, 1.59 pm May 05 2019, 1.59 pm

It so happened that half of us were scared to even scroll through our Facebook and Twitter feeds, fearing Avengers: Endgame spoilers that were given away by friends-turned-foes! However, now that it is some time since the latest film of the Marvel Universe released, you do know that Tony Stark and Captain America put up a massive fight with Thanos to save the universe but finally succumbed. With that, we assumed that Robert Downey Jr was going to bid adieu to the franchise.

Is it so, though? While it is apparent that we won't be having any solo Iron Man film, there might still be space for a cameo, especially now that we know how extensively time travel has been used by the franchise. The other man who goes back in time to 1945 to marry Peggy Carter is Captain America played by Chris Evans. He might be over 100 but do you remember how he was charged with a super serum by Dr Abraham Erskine? It goes without saying that his life span will be longer.

Oh and also, Avengers: Endgame also witnessed the much-awaited patch up between these two men!

Iron Man's closing scene in Avengers: Endgame, wherein he finishes the infinity war before bidding a goodbye, is being hailed by fans as well. Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the Russo brothers opened up on it.

"There are a lot of sick kids who really look up to that character, and it’s hard because we’re trying to tell a story about heroism," said Joe. "And sometimes heroism involves doing whatever it takes," added Anthony.

Whether or not you return, we love you 3000!