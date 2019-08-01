Soheib Ahsan August 01 2019, 6.03 pm August 01 2019, 6.03 pm

Chris Evans is an absolute hero when it comes to making a good impression. He may be a good actor but he is loved even more for expressing his honest opinions directly on a variety of topics. Recently fans were excited when the actor tweeted in response to political commentator Tomi Lahren. Lahren bashed parents traveling to the US through the Mexico-US border, calling them criminals and shitty parents. Evans, on the other hand, slammed Lahren stating that her lack of sympathy, respect, and general awareness was astonishing. He finished the tweet saying he would carry his kid through fire to escape hell.

Check out Chris Evans' tweet below:

Wow. The complete lack of sympathy, respect, and general awareness is astonishing. Also, I would carry my kid through fire if it meant escaping hell. https://t.co/FPt9gJOuEA — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 31, 2019

Fans responded to the tweet stating the Chris Evans deserved a child for saying something like that. The actor has no children but talked about wanting to have them. In an interview with the men's journal magazine, he said, "I really want kids. Yeah, I do. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like the ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and shit like that." The actor is currently not in any relationship. He had stated that he preferred to be "an autonomous guy" adding that a relationship with someone who adopts his life suffocates him.

Evans was recently applauded also for calling out three men talking about a straight pride parade. He teased them suggesting that their idea should have a more accurate homophobic name instead.

Check out Chris Evans' Tweet below:

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019