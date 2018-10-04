Chris Evans' tweet makes us wonder if he is hanging up his Captain America shield

Chris Avans came on the big screen as Captain America in 2011 release Captain America: The First Avenger. The movie turned quite lucky for him and he became one of the most loved actors of Hollywood. The heartthrob then starred as Captain America in movies like The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. But now, looks like he ready to throw off the shield.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Chris wrapped up the shooting of Avengers 4 and took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. But, his tweet is actually making us wonder if he is bidding adieu to the character. The actor has written that it has been an honour for him to play the character since the past eight years. He has also thanked the audiences. We wonder if this is a hint that his character might die in Avengers 4.

Earlier there were reports that Chris has decided to say goodbye to Captain America’s character. When he was asked about it, he had quoted to The New York Times, "You want to get off the train before they push you off." The statement surely hints that he himself wants to stop playing the character before he is replaced by the studios.