Chris Hemsworth does a jig in a flashback video of Robert Downey Jr’s lunch party

Debanu Das May 08 2019, 7.48 pm May 08 2019, 7.48 pm

Avengers: Endgame is probably the biggest Marvel film ever. A lot went down as the earth’s mightiest clashed with Thanos. The film was shot over a long, long time and Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man, hosted the crew to lunch. Chris Hemsworth shared a flashback video of the team munching on to a feast as a band played the tunes of La Bamba by Los Lobos and the Gipsy Kings. Present on the table was RDJ himself, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson.

It was a pretty cool video, made better as the ‘music took hold’ of Hemsworth. The actor entered the dining area while dancing a little jig. The makeshift dining zone looked well decorate – full of balloons and artwork to impress any four-year-old. This isn’t the first time that Downey invited his co-stars for lunch. Earlier, the actor had called in the female cast members for a treat. Fans pointed out that the picture had Scarlett missing.

Hemsworth got moves like Jagger

The video shows Hemsworth with his long hair and full beard. That’s the look he had for the most part of Endgame. However, the film also showed him to be flabby. In the video, Hemsworth was anything but. The Russo brothers had revealed on a podcast for ReelBlend that the insane shooting schedules couldn’t allow Hemsworth to physically grow a belly, since they were filming Endgame and Avengers: Infinity war at the same time.

“He was so ignited by the work that he had done with Taika in Ragnarok that he was definitely in a zone where he was really excited about being adventurous and edgy with what Thor could be and where he could go. I think the only downside for the whole experience for Hemsworth was that the fat suit was quite heavy. … We had to keep – the proximity of shooting these [two movies] was pretty tight,” said Anthony to ReelBlend.