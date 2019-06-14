Darshana Devi June 14 2019, 6.40 pm June 14 2019, 6.40 pm

Chris Hemsworth is one Hollywood star who doesn’t need any introduction. The actor, best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently being seen in Men in Black: International which just hit the theatres and fans couldn’t be more excited to see him back on the silver screens after Avengers: Endgame. The charming lad may star in multiple Hollywood films today but let us inform you, his life hasn’t always been a bed of roses. His initial career stage wasn’t so glamorous but he does have an interesting teenage story to tell us.

Hemsworth recently appeared in the popular Hollywood talk show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and spoke about his first job. As part of a particular segment of the show, named True Confessions, Hemsworth had to read a statement from an envelope and the remaining contestants then had to ask him a few questions to determine if the statement he read was true or false. “My first job was cleaning out breast pumps,” he said that has left us all flabbergasted!

Chris Hemsworth reveals his first job and it will leave you stumped!

He then added, “It was repairing them as well, occasionally. Any pump, you know, there’s a motor with a belt, like a rubber belt for the suction,” revealing that he was just 14 back then. “Was this for human breasts or animal breasts?” asked the host.

“Pharmacies would rent them out and they’d come back covered in dry milk", the actor replied.

When Fallon wasn’t ready to believe his statements, Hemsworth replied, “It was the truth,” with a laugh and added that he used to clean those pumps with ‘a toothbrush and some spray and wipes.’