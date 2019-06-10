Nilofar Shaikh June 10 2019, 11.02 am June 10 2019, 11.02 am

Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix series Dhaka was shot in India last year. The web series was canned in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. During the shoot, the actor spent a lot of time in India and since then he had grown fond of our country. So much that the actor has named his seven-year-old daughter as India. In his recent interview, he revealed the reason behind naming his daughter after the country’s name.

In an interview with IANS, Thor actor said, "My wife (Elsa Pataky) spent a lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from. “I love the place and the people. Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people."

Further expressing his love for the country and people here, he added, "After every take (when the director) called 'cut', there was loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have huge appreciation to that.’’

India is undoubtedly the most welcoming country as we all believe in 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. Looks like this welcoming nature of Indians has impressed Chris and his wife a lot. And indeed, Chris has reciprocated to all the love given to him by naming his daughter India.