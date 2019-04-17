Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this special letter about Avengers: Endgame

Nikita Thakkar April 17 2019, 9.57 am April 17 2019, 9.57 am

Social media is both a boon and a curse! Ask the makers of GOT who had to deal with spoilers online for the first episode of Game Of Thrones Season 8. Excited souls could not keep calm and social media was filled with info others could do without. Now, this may have got the makers of Avengers: Endgame worried as well. Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd and many more; Avengers: Endgame will finally bring an end to the Avengers vs Thanos war. Who will win it, that's something we'll know once the film releases. Meanwhile, Russo Brothers are ensuring that Avengers: Endgame doesn't meet the same fate as that of GoT 8 premiere episode.

The directors have penned a letter urging fans to not share spoilers on social media. Addressing the letter to 'the greatest fans in the world', Russo Brothers have thanked fans for being so emotionally involved with this universe that spanned over eleven years and eleven franchises. Further, they have requested 'When you see Endgame in coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you'. Chris Hemsworth and other stars have reposted this letter on their social media pages using #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

We hope fans do make a note of this.

Talking about the film, as per reports, Avengers: Endgame is apparently the longest film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it is going to be 3 hours 1 minute long. In the Asian Press Conference, Joe Russo had spoken about the film's runtime and had said, "This is the culmination film of 22 movies. That's a lot of storytelling to work into it and emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong, emotional moments for the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. And this one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate."

Avengers: Endgame makes it to the theatres on April 26.

P.S. For all the social media addicts, 'Remember Thanos still demands your silence'.