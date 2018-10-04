Chris Hemsworth: Roles suffered after having kids

In India, actors (especially the female ones) being sceptical about marriage as it could bring adversity to their career, is a familiar story. This primarily happens as you are demanded to dispense your time to both your family and your work. But it would be naive to think that this does not exist in Hollywood. Thor actor Chris Hemsworth recently opened up on how his films have suffered after having children.

"I do wonder sometimes if we (he and wife Elsa Pataky) hadn't met, what my career would look like. Have I made decisions based on that? How has that influenced me?", Chris said, in a conversation with GQ Australia

"There are times when I have thought, 'Wow because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered. There's definitely a couple of films I could have put way more energy into but I was like, 'No, I'd rather be with my kids," he adds.

Getting such priorities right is also important, right? Chris keeps sharing adorable moments with his kids on Instagram. And there's no way he would give his children a privileged childhood!

"The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money," he concludes.