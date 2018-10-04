image
Thursday, October 4th 2018
English
Chris Hemsworth: Roles suffered after having kids

Hollywood

Chris Hemsworth: Roles suffered after having kids

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   October 04 2018, 9.54 am
back
childrenChris HemsworthEntertainmentfilmshollywoodRollsThor
nextKim Kardashian is dangerous, don't try to keep up with her
ALSO READ

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie come to an agreement, custody battle extended

Karan Johar’s darling son Yash is a sight to behold as he plays with Varun Dhawan!

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot visits a children’s hospital in her superhero costume!