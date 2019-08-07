Priyanka Kaul August 07 2019, 10.49 am August 07 2019, 10.49 am

After 10 years and 21 movies, the Avengers franchise came to an end with its final movie Avengers: Endgame. As much as the moment had been awaited, fans were left sad about one of the most iconic series in Hollywood coming to an end. Without a surprise, the movie went on to become the highest-grossing films ever. Endgame is going digital on July 30 and Blu-Ray on August 13. Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor, promoted the movie by sharing his favourite scene from the Avengers: Endgame.

Here’s the scene:

.@ChrisHemsworth tells us his favorite scene in Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame! Bring home the biggest movie ever today: https://t.co/eM5YekvMYF pic.twitter.com/T3Yo9RJmpv — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 5, 2019

Hemsworth played Thor, also called the God of Thunder, in the Avengers franchise. His character was loved by the audience for his strong and well-built persona, and also his quirkiness. The actor was a comic relief of sorts and that’s what his scene also shows. It is during the final battle in the climax scene where every Avenger is battling it out with Thanos, the mad titan, and his armies. The scene shows Thor and Captain America, played by Chris Evans in the middle of the war. While Thor has his Mjolnir, the smaller hammer in his hand, Captain America has the newer, bigger one that was made during Infinity War. After a moment, Thor says, “Give me that… You have the little one.” The Mjolnir has been synonymous to Thor's character, but Captain America who just wielded it for the first time shouldn't fight with the bigger hammer because he doesn't have the practice to do so.

The movie was helmed by the Russo brothers and saw Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland as the main cast. It also starred Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd in pivotal roles.