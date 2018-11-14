Chris Hemsworth spotted shooting for Dhaka in Ahmedabad

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is all geared up for his maiden Netflix project titled Dhaka. The actor is in India, and that is a known fact. Now, as per the latest update, we have come across a few videos of the Avengers actor straight from Gujarat, on Instagram. Looking all rugged, we see Chris shooting for an action sequence in an empty lane of Ahmedabad.

Going by the video, call it a glimpse from Netflix's Dhaka, seems like Thor is going to take over the enemy in this one too. In another video, we see the actor prepping before a sequence where his Indian fans scream and go gaga over Hemsworth.

Talking about the Netflix drama film, Dhaka sees Chris Hemsworth rescuing a kidnapped Indian boy. The actor is said to essay the role of a man who has trouble coping with his emotional turmoil. Helmed by debutant director Sam Hargrave, the movie is penned down by Joe Russo. This marks another collaboration of the actor and filmmaker post-Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

