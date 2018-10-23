Chris Hemsworth surprises a hitchhiker with a free helicopter ride

Wonder how superheroes surprise their fans? The answer is by giving free and unexpected helicopter rides, of course! On Monday, Chris Hemsworth, aka Thor, shared a video on his Instagram account where we can see him and his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi arriving at Brisbane Airport. There’s a twist to the tale, as Chris’ airport run was no ordinary ride.

It so happened that while on their way to the international terminal, Chris and Luke got generous and so decided to pick up a random hitchhiker. The random guy whom the two gave a lift happens to be a musician namely Scott Hilderbrand, who stood by the roadside with an aim for a lift to Byron Bay and was lucky enough to be picked up by none other than the hammer-wielding god of thunder.

The music freak, who is touring Australia after a stint in Mexico got the most amazing shock of his life when Hemsworth joked about splitting the helicopter’s fuel bill. giggles The video is going quite viral on social media with almost 1.9 million likes.

In an interview to ABC, Radio Scott opened up about his experience and said, "It was completely real as I had just gotten back from Mexico and decided to hitchhike back to Byron as it was cheaper than taking the bus. It was like 50 bucks to get the bus, so I thought I would try hitchhiking as it was early in the morning.”

He further added that he was unaware that the man who gave him a lift was Hemsworth and added, “I realised when we switched vehicles and he asked, 'Have you ever ridden in a helicopter?' At that point, I thought they must be someone special”.

Well, lucky you mister musician.