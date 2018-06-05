Chris Hemsworth teases fans with a SHOCKING Avengers 4 revelation

Avengers: Infinity Wars stoked us and shocked us in equal measures. And now, Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of Thor, has teased us with something more. He is of the opinion that the next Avengers film will be more shocking than Avengers: Infinity War. Hemsworth said he was blown over when he went through the scripts of the two films. But, the second one, in particular, is more shocking.

“If you were shocked by (Infinity War), I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said in an interview with Esquire magazine.

What struck him was the fact that the script managed to ‘orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments.’ The script, according to Hemsworth, did not come across as a messy combination of the characters. He added that he is “even more excited” about Avengers 4, which is scheduled to release on May 3, 2019.

Hemsworth feels that one of the things that he likes about each of the films is that they always surprise people instead of ‘flat-lining’. He added that ‘flat-lining’ was always a fear on the sets as people were afraid of running out of ideas or creative excitement.

Infinity War witnessed a whole host of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe assembling for a showdown against a villain who wants to wipe out the universe.