Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see if he can handle the heat

Rushabh Dhruv April 03 2019, 11.33 am April 03 2019, 11.33 am

Over the years, Marvel Cinematic Universe has treated fans with some of the best superheroes and we must admit, their list of heroes is becoming more interesting with each release. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo was recently in Mumbai to launch Indian Marvel Anthem composed by AR Rahman. During a press conference held on Monday, the filmmaker was at his candid best and revealed many interesting facts about the upcoming instalment of the superhero franchise. Amidst all the hoopla, a video message by Chris Hemsworth, who could not make it to the PC, was shown to the audiences. FYI, Hemsworth plays Thor in the Marvel world.

Last year, Chris was in India to shoot for his Netflix project Dhaka and looks like he has grown pretty fond of our country. In the video, Hemsworth expressed his admiration for India and also asked Joe to try on some spicy food. "What's up everybody in the beautiful country of India? The countdown has begun. 'Avengers: Endgame' will be in cinemas soon," Hemsworth said."Our director Joe Russo has come to the beautiful country. I have come myself. It is one of the best places on the planet. Sorry, couldn't be there this time. Joe thinks he can handle some spicy food and I have told him to try some rogan josh and some butter chicken... see if he can handle the heat. A lot of love guys and hope to see you soon," he said.

At the press conference, Avengers’ co-director Joe Russo was quizzed on the addition of an LGBTQ superhero in the MCU. "One hundred percent and you will see one very soon,” he said. The talks on MCU coming up with an LGBTQ superhero have been on since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that at least two LGBT characters will join the franchise. When asked who the characters would be, he said, "Both (characters) you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen."