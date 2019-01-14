Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announce engagement with a cuddled up picture

Don't you love it when your favourite celebrities share something rejoicing? Well, it's good news for fans as Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially engaged. Chris, with a cosy picture and a sweet caption, took to his Instagram account and shared how he has finally popped the question with a ring and his girl have said a YES. Leaning on Pratt and showing off her engagement ring, the candid snap of the duo speaks volume about the camaraderie the two share.

The cuddle infused picture is too cute to handle! Talking about Chris and Katherine's love tale, reportedly the two started dating each other in June 2018 (that's seven months). Chris and Katherine were introduced to each other through Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver. Katherine Schwarzenegger is the daughter of the ace actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Have a look at the picture which made their love official:

Very recently, Chris was papped with Katherine on Father’s Day when the two lovebirds spent some quality time in Santa Barbara. But, that was not the official announcement of their relationship, instead, the two went IG official last month when Pratt shared a sweet message to celebrate Katherine’s 29th birthday.

Congratulations to both!