Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have married in an intimate ceremony attended by his ex-wife Anna Faris. The celebrity couple wed at 5.30 pm yesterday at celebrity favourite San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Katherine, 29, is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife Maria Shriver, who reportedly introduced the newly married couple. Terminator star Arnold reportedly gave his daughter away.

A source told ET, "The couple wanted to keep it simple, but have the most important people in their lives there. The ceremony was attended by a host of celebrities, most notably Anna, 42, who was married to the Avengers star for eight years. They share six-year-old son Jack. Katherine and Chris dated for less than a year before they got engaged but pals said it was inevitable as they were such a good match. The couple got engaged quick but everyone around them saw it coming."