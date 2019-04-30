  3. Hollywood
Chris Pratt just unveiled an 'illegal video' from the sets of Avengers: Endgame

Hollywood

Chris Pratt just unveiled an 'illegal video' from the sets of Avengers: Endgame

Chris Pratt recently shared with fans what it felt like being on the Avengers: Endgame sets.

back
Avengers EndgameAvengers: Infinity WarChris EvansChris HemsworthChris PrattJeremy RennerMark RuffaloRobert Downey Jr.Scarlett Johansson
nextPriyanka Chopra to shine at the MET Gala this year, courtesy Nick Jonas

within