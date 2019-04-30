Chris Pratt just unveiled an 'illegal video' from the sets of Avengers: Endgame

Darshana Devi April 30 2019, 9.33 am April 30 2019, 9.33 am

The wait of Marvel fans finally ended on April 26 when Avengers: Endgame hit the theatres. The film, which is the last instalment of the Avengers franchise, has been garnering a tremendous response all over the world. While MCU fans are still not over the fact that their favourite Avengers just ended the game and there will be no return of the series, it was no different for the cast. Chris Pratt, who portrays the widely admired Star-Lord in it, recently shared what it felt like being on the Endgame sets, where he had been for months. How did he do it? By sharing a ‘really illegal video'.

Pratt put up a not-so-secret behind-the-scenes video which he shot while the cast and the crew were busy working on a scene. The clip begins with Dave Bautista and moves to the rest of the cast. There’s Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner and Tom Holland, among others. A few of them are even mid-way through their makeup as they rehearse for the particular scene. Pratt’s Guardians co-star Dave Bautista is seen in full makeup as Drax the Destroyer. Pratt then turns the camera to Chris Evans as he puts on a grin and poses for a picture until he realizes it’s a video. Chadwick Boseman is seen relaxing at the side while Tom Holland acts out a superhero move to Robert Downey Jr. Pratt then pans the camera to Sean Gunn, brother of Guardians director James Gunn, who jokes that he’s ‘pretty sure’ he’s ‘the most famous person there’.

Take a look at Pratt BTS video here:

Through his caption, Pratt explains how nobody from the team was allowed to shoot anything on the phone while they are on the sets but he decided to ‘screw’ the rule. He added that no rule would have stopped him from ‘seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity’ and we couldn’t agree anymore! Thanks to Star-Lord for giving us the feels of being an Avenger on set and needless to say, it was totally worth it!