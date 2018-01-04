Christian Bale, credited with Batmans revival, doesnt like superhero movies

Hollywood actor Christian Bale, popularly known for playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy has broken a million heart by revealing that he is not a fan of superhero movies. That comes as a shocker for fans across the globe who believe that the Christopher Nolan directed Trilogy was among the best Batman films ever.

In an interview on MTV's 'Happy Sad Confused', Bale dropped this bombshell. "I have to confess I'm not a huge superhero film fan. People seem surprised at that, I don't know why. I've not seen any of the 'Avengers' films or any of those films at all. I hear they're very good, but I'm quite happy just hearing they're very good," he said.

The 43-year-old actor donned the armour of the iconic caped crusader in Nolan's "Batman Begins", "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises". At a time when fans were split between Marvel and DC superhero films, Bale’s performance as Batman in the Trilogy stood out and is thought to have revived the film’s fortunes.

When an admission of disliking superhero films comes from the actor of one of the most successful Batman films, it is bound to break a few hearts. Bale admitted that he hasn’t yet watched Ben Affleck, his successor as Batman, but will certainly see it at some point. “Yes I'm interested (in seeing it), my son seemed like he was really interested but then I realised he just wanted to see the trailer. I tend to go see films that (my kids) want to see," Bale said.