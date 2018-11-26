Christian Bale denies comeback in The Dark Knight series, says 'three is plenty'

Here’s a heartbreaking news for all Batman fans. Your favourite character has bid farewell to his role forever. Yes, The Dark Knight series will unfortunately not feature Batman anymore. Christian Bale, who played the famous character in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, recently revealed the same at the world premiere of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle in Mumbai.

During the event, Bale was quizzed on his comeback in the series. Taking us by shock, he replied saying, “No. No we are done. No”. He further added that ‘three is plenty’.

The actor was further asked if he has any plans of debuting in Bollywood. To which, he replied diplomatically by saying, “Certainly, I go where the project interests me. But in honesty, when I do work, I love it but I also not like working all the time. I also watch movies at this time of life.”

He was also all praise for our country and said, “We have a lovely time. I was here when we shot for Dark Knight Rises in Jaipur. It’s a fascinating country. I have visited Delhi and Agra before coming to Mumbai on this trip.”

Bale, who lent his voice to the panther Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, also mentioned that the animated film is ‘absolutely beautiful and instead of being so over fussy fairytale, it’s more the fantasy.’