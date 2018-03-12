Christopher Nolan clears the air on directing the next Bond film

For the longest time, rumour mills were abuzz with the news of celebrated director Christopher Nolan directing the next James Bond film. However, the Dunkirk director finally addressed the issue putting all rumours to rest. Finally!

In an interview to Desert Island Discs, the 47-year-old said, “I won’t be the man, no, no,” when asked if he would be directing the upcoming Bond film set to release in November 2019 and will star long time Bond Daniel Craig for the last time. That is heartening to hear.

However, the director further added, “I would love to make a Bond film at some point. I think those producers Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [Wilson] do a tremendous job and so has [director] Sam Mendes. I have always been very inspired by the films.”

He also spoke about the time when he first got into filming at the age of seven. He started working with a Super 8 camera drawing inspiration from Star Wars. Since then he had been making short films featuring his action figure toys. But it was only at the age of 12 that he discovered the job profile of a film director. That is when he realized what he wanted to be.

His parents then sent him to Haileybury boarding school in Hertfordshire where he won an art scholarship. He won this at a time when he was heavily into Ridley Scott films, Alien and Blade Runner. Speaking about his experience at the school, he said, “It did suit me. It is very sink or swim, it’s a very Darwin environment and you either thrive or not.” And we know which side he landed!