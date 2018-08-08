Christopher Robin: As Winnie The Pooh's tale faces 'No Entry' in China, here are few other toons that faced the Censor's scissors

Authorities of the world can be absurd sometimes. The people in-charge jump out of their seats at the merest mention of the word controversy, even if it's mentioned with subtle undertones. You may wonder what harm a toon can bring. But lo and behold, apparently, even a cartoon character can be offensive. That seems to be exactly the case of Christopher Robin, the movie inspired by Disney's franchise Winnie-the-Pooh. And guess what! It has already been banned in China. While the ban itself sounds a bit extreme, the reason behind the ban is a little unconvincing. The Chinese think the character bears resemblance to their President Xi Jinping, and that's the reason it has been shown the 'No Entry' board. Whaaaaat!

But wait, is it the first toon to face the wrath of the Censor titans? Nope. Here are a few of the other cartoons that have faced the ban. Get ready for some shockers.

Tom & Jerry

The beloved cat and mouse chase tale have had us laughing out loud for close to five decades now. But do you know many of its episodes were removed and quite a few scenes were deleted due to its underlying tones of violence, smoking, alcohol and more? And that happened throughout the world. Pretty shocking, eh?

TaleSpin

The tales of Baloo the pilot was our favourite one while growing up. But one of the episodes of the cartoon was first banned in the US, and then in Japan and then throughout the world. Reason being that it stereotyped Asians.

Looney Tunes

Now this one too can make people jump out of their seats. There was an episode titled 'One Beer', which was taken off air for it promoted alcohol consumption. Nevertheless, if you can get your hands on the DVD, you can still watch the episode.

The Simpsons

Not all, but a few episodes of the show were first banned in USA, then in Brazil, and then throughout the world on counts of violence and destruction of family ties and values. Well, we are not that shocked, to be honest.

SpongeBob

A few episodes of this one were banned in more than 120 countries including Europe, USA, and Russia on counts of foul language and violence. In fact, there was a whole episode on suicide that was taken off air.

Who knew these toons could cause so much trouble!