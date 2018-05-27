Christopher Robin Trailer: This Ewan McGregor flick will make you nostalgic

If you are a 90s child, we bet you must have been a fan of Winnie the Pooh and his friend Christopher Robin. These amazing characters evoked many emotions in us. Be it smiling, crying or even giving us all kinds of friendship goals, we liked it all. Now, there is a good news for one and all, as the cartoon series is being adapted into a film. Recently the trailer of Christopher Robin was launched by Disney Films and fans are going crazy over it.

This supremely animated trailer of Christopher Robin explains the story of the young boy who sets on many adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood, but after growing up he lost his way. Now the twist is that his childhood buddies buck up and venture into the human world to help their friend.

The movie is about how our favourite cartoon character, Winnie the Pooh and his gang makes Christopher Robin realise how cheerful childhood he had and also to awaken the playful boy hidden inside him.

Check out the trailer here.

Well, going by the trailer, we must say that this film by Disney looks promising and will also be a visual treat for the fans. The movie is slated to the hit the silver screen on August 3.