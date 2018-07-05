Clash of Davids: David Schneider mocks former Britain PM David Cameron

England beat Columbia at the World Cup in Russia to move on to the next round. The victory was met with widespread celebrations in Britain where people turned up in droves on the streets, dancing to the tunes of Football is Coming Home. David Cameron, the former Prime Minister of Britain, shared similar thoughts and tweeted his feelings. But that didn’t go down well with a number of people, including actor-comedian David Schneider.

Last night I enjoyed a real father and son moment, calmly explaining that David Cameron had set the whole country on fire and pushed us into a Brexit catastrofuck simply because of internal Tory party politics. pic.twitter.com/0X4O2f942B — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 4, 2018

Still raw from the events of Brexit, many commenters trolled the PM and Schneider could resist himself, though he chose to be tough and sarcastic, instead of unabashedly attacking Cameron like many others. Cameron tweeted that he spent a nice father-son moment, explaining England’s poor record when it comes to penalty shootouts in football. But when The Three Lions finally won, they were very excited.

Brexit elite: “Nigel, there’s a risk we might not make a killing from a plummeting pound and businesses collapsing if Brexit doesn’t happen. Can you help us out?”



Farage: pic.twitter.com/tQSKDirknk — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 4, 2018

Lincoln: “Government of the people, by the people, for the people”



Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country”



Trump: “How dare people say I Can’t Write Proper!”



Happy #IndependenceDayhttps://t.co/KwLKRYr2qB — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 4, 2018

Schneider tweeted in a similar way as Cameron, mentioning that he too, enjoyed a moment with his son, explaining to him how ‘Cameron had set the whole country on fire’ with his stance on Brexit.

Cameron was prime minister of Britain for six years and left office after the UK voted to leave the European Union.