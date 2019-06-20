Rushabh Dhruv June 20 2019, 6.11 pm June 20 2019, 6.11 pm

Game of Thrones has been one of the highly anticipated shows of all time. Right from its characters to even the location, everything has been popular since the show’s inception. But unfortunately, the last season of GoT did not meet fans expectations and was a total blooper. While the last season went on to become the most watched season in GOT’s history, there was a piece of sad news which came in when Kit Harington got admitted into a rehab for treatment. Well, with this we can say fans weren't alone, even Kit got so involved with the show that he had to find solace in a rehab. The actor who played Jon Snow had checked into a wellness rehab a few days ago.

Now, as per the latest development, Game of Thrones actor Kit has returned to his home in the United Kingdom. Going by a viral picture online, Harington was spotted looking healthier and happier walking around the street, reports E! News. The picture sees the star clad in a casual outfit which comprises of grey pants paired with a blue T-shirt.

Have a look at the photo of Kit from London below:

As per a report on eonline.com, a source revealed about Harington's stint at the facility when he said, "He's feeling a bit better and forging ahead. It was a positive experience for him to get away and be able to recharge without the day to day stressors and outside influences. He got some clarity and is feeling hopeful. He learned a lot about himself and is very focused on feeling better."