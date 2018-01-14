Coldplay’s Chris Martin and 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson maybe the newest couple in showbiz

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were pictured together for the first time since they confirmed their romance. The rumours of them being romantically involved surfaced in October last year when they were seen enjoying a dinner date in Los Angeles. Fifty Shades of Grey fame actress was seen enjoying a night out with the Coldplay frontman in Malibu. The duo arrived at Soho House in the 40-year-old musician's Jeep with Dakota covering her face in a bid to go unrecognized.

Previously, the two were photographed separately making their way through Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport on Dec. 19.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress first sparked romance rumors with the British singer when she was photographed in the sound booth of a Coldplay concert in Argentina in mid-November. Days after their trip to South America, the duo were reportedly spotted in a blurry embrace in Herzliya, Israel.

Previously Johnson dated Matthew Hit from 2014 to 2016. Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow and split in 2014 after 10 years of marriage.

According to reports the two have gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.

Another insider told Entertainment Tonight that the couple spend most of their nights together 'hanging out' at his house and 'laying low', adding that the musician's friends 'already love' Dakota.

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades Freed which is the third installment in Fifty Shades trilogy will be premiering in February. Now the wait is if she’ll walk the red carpet with Chris!

Recently, Gwyneth Paltrov confirmed her engagement to Brad Falchuk, founder of GOOP and TV producer. So maybe it is time for Chris to move on now and Johnson looks incredible.