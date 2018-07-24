Color Me Badd singer Bryan K Abrams arrested on grounds of attacking a bandmate

Color Me Badd singer Byran K Abrams has been arrested after physically assaulting his bandmate Mark Calderon during a recent gig in New York.

As Calderon was crooning the final notes of the iconic track from their collection I Wanna Sex You Up, Bryan ran up on stage and shoved him fiercely on the ground. A report in TMZ reveals that as Calderon took to the ground, he hit some instrument giving rise to a loud sound. He suffered immense pain in the neck and back has been taken to a local hospital.

Abrams was possibly under the influence of alcohol, reveal reports. Sources close to The Blast reveal that Abrams screamed, “I’m motherf**king Color Me Badd!” as he pushed Calderon and walked off the stage in a frustrated state of mind.

A press release from the Sheriff’s office states that Bryan was arrested for a class B misdemeanor for attempted assault in the third degree. He was indicted in the Town of Tyre Court and was released on bail of $2000, early Monday morning.

Color Me Badd, that’s been famous for hits like I Wanna Sex You Up, I Adore Mi Amor and All 4 Love was formed in the year 1985 with lead singer Abrams, second tenor Mark Claderon, second tenor Sam Watters and baritone Kevin Thornton. The band split in 1998, but reunited in 2010 before operating as a trio in 2016.