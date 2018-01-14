Comedian Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct

Comedian-writer and Golden Globe award winner, Aziz Ansari, has been accused of sexual misconduct. An article in Babe reports the 23-year-old photographer, named only as "Grace" to protect her anonymity, describing in uncomfortable detail an encounter which allegedly took place last year after they met at an Emmy Awards after-party.

The duo were allegedly having dinner, when it felt like “Ansari was eager for them to leave. He got the cheque and then it was bada-boom, bada-bing, we're out of there,” she told Babe.

She further told that they walked back to his apartment and he started kissing her. “In a second, his hand was on my breast.” When Ansari told her he was going to grab a condom within minutes of their first kiss, Grace voiced her hesitation explicitly. “I said something like, ‘Whoa, let’s relax for a sec, let’s chill.’” She says he then resumed kissing her, briefly performed oral sex on her, and asked her to do the same thing to him. She did, but not for long. “It was really quick. Everything was pretty much touched and done within ten minutes of hooking up, except for actual sex.” She claims she used continual verbal and non-verbal indicators that she was uncomfortable, and eventually told him she didn't “want to feel forced,” however, Ansari persisted.

Eventually Grace says they sat and watched television, where “it really hit me that I was violated”. She says she went home and felt “groggy and miserable” the next day, telling some of her friends about the experience. Ansari reportedly sent Grace a text the next evening to say it was “fun” meeting her. Grace claims she responded, “Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me. You ignored clear non-verbal clues; you kept going with advances.”

“I’m so sad to hear this,” Ansari allegedly responded. “Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.” Babe viewed the text exchange, and confirmed the number Grace was texting matched Ansari's details on a public register.

Ansari was one of the many men who has voiced their support of the #TimesUp movement and even wore a pin supporting the campaign at this year's Golden Globe awards.

Grace said she never saw Ansari again, that is until she saw him win a Best Actor award at the 2018 Golden Globes. It was at that time that her memories of the alleged incident flooded back. “It was actually painful to watch him win and accept an award. And absolutely cringe-worthy that he was wearing the Time’s Up pin. I think that started a new fire, and it kind of made it more real. I believe that I was taken advantage of by Aziz. I was not listened to and ignored. It was by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had.”