Comedian Bill Cosby charged guilty of sexual assault

After several years of lawsuits and investigations, many women lost hope of getting justice. But on April 26, a jury found Bill Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman who was an employee of Temple University in January 2004. Cosby is one of America’s most popular entertainers who was accused of assault by many women.

The jury at Montgomery County discussed the case for about 14 hours over the course of two days and finally delivered their verdict. The judge later freed Cosby on a bond but his sentencing is still due.

Cosby was convicted on three incidents of sexual assault charges. Each of those charges has a prison sentence of 10 years. Cosby’s defence claimed that the sexual contact was consensual and both sides had presented 12 days of testimony and evidence to the jury. According to People, Cosby did not testify during his trial and also denied similar allegations from over 60 other women.

Lily Bernard, another one of Cosby’s victims, was so emotional in court, that she accidentally banged her head on the beach in front of her. Bernard was reportedly assaulted by Cosby before he gave her a one-time role on The Cosby Show.

Another report states, Cosby was staring straight ahead while the verdict was being delivered but blasted District Attorney Kevin Steele, when he demanded that Cosby is sent to jail instantly. Steele reportedly told the judge that Cosby has an aeroplane and might try to flee. Cosby denied having a plane and swore at Steele.