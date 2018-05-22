Coming soon: Barack Obama and Michelle Obama to produce shows for Netflix

The Obamas are out of power but they still continue to grab headlines. After spending eight-years in power and signing a book deal for an undisclosed amount, they’re continuing to do big things. Yes, the former President Barack Obama along with wife Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement with Netflix to produce television shows and films. Named ‘Higher Ground Productions’, the Obamas’ new company will produce content for Netflix, the streaming service announced.

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features. — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2018

Higher Ground Productions will produce scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features that highlight issues and themes the President pursued during his eight years in office.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience”, Obama said in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix. We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

The news of the collaboration was first reported in March, though the financial details of the agreement are yet not revealed. Talking about the deal, Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer for Netflix said, “Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better. We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.”

In 2017, the Obamas signed a multi-million dollar book deal within months of moving out of the house. Penguin Random House had announced then that they will publish two books by Barack and Michelle Obama. The couple will write their books separately but sold the book rights jointly.