Confirmed! Joe Russo to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra soon

Darshana Devi April 01 2019, 9.46 pm April 01 2019, 9.46 pm

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo was recently in Mumbai to launch Indian Marvel Anthem composed by AR Rahman. During a press conference held on Monday, the filmmaker was at his candid best and revealed many interesting facts about the previous instalments of Avengers as well as the upcoming Endgame. Amidst which, he went on to make the biggest revelation of the day, and that’s his upcoming collaboration with one of the stars of the Hindi film industry.

The girl in question is the global diva Priyanka Chopra, who was termed ‘fantastic’ by Russo. "Priyanka is transitioning into global status now. She is fantastic... (I would) Love to work with her... I am potentially talking to Priyanka for something. I am not going to say what it is," he revealed. Now, this has taken us back to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige’s confirmation that they are planning to make a standalone on superhero Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan. Following which, several fans expressed their desire to watch PeeCee portray the character of Kamala.

“Ms Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world,” told Feige to BBC.

Now that the former Miss World is being considered for a Marvel film, fans are speculating if it’s indeed for the Ms Marvel film.

Ms Marvel is MCU’s first Muslim superhero film with Kamala being a Pakistani American living in New Jersey and is blessed with shape-shifting abilities. If the speculations turn out to be true, it would certainly be wonderful to witness the Desi Girl take the avatar of a superhero and nail it like a pro!