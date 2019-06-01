In Com Staff June 01 2019, 3.09 pm June 01 2019, 3.09 pm

Robert Pattinson has reportedly been confirmed to play Batman in the forthcoming The Batman trilogy. Warner Bros has approved the former Twilight star for the role, reports to Deadline.com, and will begin work on the Matt Reeves-directed films later this year. According to the report, both he and fellow Brit Nicholas Hoult, 29, screen-tested on Friday. And while bosses were apparently impressed by About A Boy star Hoult, Pattinson, 33, ultimately got the vote and negotiations are underway.

The films will follow Bruce Wayne's life in the formative stages of Batman, meaning a guy in his early 30s was essential. Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington was also hoping to land the part, admitting it would have been an 'awesome' opportunity. Ben Affleck was originally set to reprise his role from 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and had started co-writing a script.

But Planet of the Apes director Reeves took over as writer and director, and last January it was confirmed that Affleck had parted ways with the franchise. Ben Affleck took to Twitter to prove that there was no bad feeling about him not being part of the film.

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019