Couple's therapy it is for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed a little angel in their life just three months ago, but not everything is as happy as it seems. Reports of Tristan Thompson cheating on the reality TV star rocked the internet which were backed by pictures and videos.

With so much drama, one may assume that Khloe will move on from Tristan and leave him to his own. But instead, here we have a close friend of Kardashian revealing how the lady wants to work on the issue and how the couple is seeking therapy.

Lisa Stanley, Kris Jenner's friend, affirmed that the couple is undergoing a therapy to save their relationship when she made an appearance on KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ. “She’s working hard, he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months,” said Lisa.

Further adding, "Khloé was always going to try make this work, for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan] in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man," as reported by Cosmopolitan.com.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their first child in the month of April this year, and named her True. We hope the therapy works for them, truly.