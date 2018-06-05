Courteney Cox has chosen THIS Friends co-star to be her maid of honour

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox go way back. The duo met during while filming for legendary TV series, Friends. And now Aniston will help her former co-star in organising her nuptials to singer Johnny McDaid. Cox and McDaid are set to be married later this year in Northern Ireland.

“Courteney and Jennifer are thick as thieves and they have got even closer in recent months. Courteney wouldn't want to walk down the aisle without Jennifer by her side. They have a very strong friendship,” said a source to media outlets.

Cox (53), will wed Johnny (41) at his home in Ireland, in a simple ceremony in front of friends and family. Reports mention that Ed Sheeran, who introduced Courteney to Johnny will perform at the ceremony. Courteney, who is a mother to a 13-year-old daughter is reportedly ordering four dresses for her wedding.

Meanwhile, since Aniston and Justin Theroux separated after two years of marriage, the former began keeping a low profile. The duo was together for seven years. Aniston usually spent time with her friends.

Sources speaking to PEOPLE said that since her separation, Aniston is ‘doing fine’ and her “life now is not very different” than it was before.

Well, who knew that after reel life, Rachel would again be the maid of honour for Monica? Some relations truly stand the test of time.