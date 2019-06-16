Priyanka Kaul June 16 2019, 5.56 pm June 16 2019, 5.56 pm

It’s been years since the famous American comedy sitcom Friends went off the air. But the love for it has never faded for us. Fans always look forward to an opportunity to get a glimpse of their star cast about any bites on the show, insights and inside information or a reunion!

Recently, Courteney Cox, who played the role of Monica Geller in the show, shared a picture of her with Jennifer Aniston, who played Racheal Green and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay on the show. It was Courtney’s birthday and she shared the post with the caption, “How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️”

To this, Lisa Kudrow replied, “LOVE you, girls! Happy happy Court.”

Even though the beauties have aged, they look gorgeous as ever.

The show had its fair share of controversies. When Jennifer Aniston got married to Justin Theroux in 2015, her male costars were not in attendance. Matt LeBlanc wasn’t invited to the wedding. Matt had replied to the TC critics at a press event in LA, “I think they're a great couple. I think she's happy. And that's all I care about is that Jen's happy. If she wanted me there, I would have been there." Mathew Perry had been in Austria for a shoot.

Netflix had paid $100 million in 2018 to stream the show’s re-runs because, well, fans can’t just get enough of it. There even has been rumours that the show, which ran for ten seasons (from 1994-2004), may have a reunion on the show’s 25th anniversary.

Jennifer Aniston has said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently, “I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure.”