DADDY Drake reveals he has a kid, and the mum is a former PORNSTAR!

Well, well, this is fishy, snappy and a snazzy juice, all rolled into one. Drake's new album Scorpion dropped on Thursday midnight, and the song Emotionless, wait for it... is all about his son. With the release of the song, he has ended all the rumours and speculations. And guess what, the mother is former French pornstar Sophie Brussaux, who went by the popular name of Rosee Divine.

Rumours of Drake being a daddy spread like a wildfire when Pusha-T opened a Pandora's box post the track The Story of Adidon, in which Drake had been bashed left, right and centre. The song made a mention of a son Drake had sired and one he was hiding from the world. However, Drake denied the news at the time. Reportedly, he also advised Sophie to get rid of the child, but she turned down the request. This was as per the messages between the two that she released, which Drake's reps refuse to consider valid.

Drake revealed that he had met Sophie only twice and that she was not a lover to him like Billie Jean. He also added that the kid is indeed his, and the only reason he kept the kid a secret was that he did not want the little one, who was born in October 2017, exposed to the world.

Pictures of the two meeting are available on the internet.

Well, listen to both the songs here; Drake's Emotionless and Pusha-T's The Story of Adidon, and decode everything that has come to foray.