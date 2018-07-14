Danai Gurira in talks to star in a King Kong movie

It may already be July, but that doesn’t mean we’re putting a halt to the Black Panther love any time soon. The women of the MCU are seemingly having several continuous moments with each new project and accolade, and we’re definitely not complaining.

Lupita Nyong’o is constantly cornering the market of action and drama productions. Letitia Wright is now both a Disney Princess and an Emmy Award nominee. And as for Danai Gurira, she is primed to conquer the world, one gargantuan franchise at a time.

According to the Deadline, Gurira is circling a major Hollywood production at the moment. She is negotiating to star in Godzilla vs. Kong, joining Julian Dennison Millie Bobby Brown, and Kyle Chandler in Universal Pictures’ ever-expanding MonsterVerse.

Godzilla: King of Monsters takes place five years after the events of 2014’s Godzilla, and depicts a world in chaos after the discovery of the giant lizard creature.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” director Michael Dougherty told EW. Godzilla hasn’t been seen for years, “but there are paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.” He added.

Bobby Brown plays the daughter of Vera Farmiga‘s Dr. Emma Russell from the beast-hunting organization Monarch, and of Kyle Chandler’s Mark Russell, who embarks on a rescue mission with two stars from the original Godzilla, Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins. There are no details yet on whether other cast members from Godzilla: King of Monsters will return for Godzilla vs. Kong.

But it’s surely a good news for Danai fans.