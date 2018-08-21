Dani Vitale refutes rumours of supplying drugs to Demi Lovato

Singer-actor Demi Lovato was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hill Residence due to a drug overdose, on 24th July. I was alleged that Lovato had gotten involved with substances at her longtime backup dancer and friend Dani Vitale’s 23rd birthday party. However, now, Vitale has rebuffed all the reports which claimed that she had provided the singer with drugs, via an emotional and lengthy Instagram post.

In her series of Instagram posts, Dani clearly denied to have any involvement in Demi’s drug overdose, stating that she ‘has never touched or even seen a drug in her entire life’. She also went on to write about how the ‘false rumours’ had sent her into a turmoil and felt totally isolated from the ones around her.

Demi Lovato reportedly remained in the hospital for nearly 2 weeks before being released and transported to a rehabilitation centre, where she is said to be receiving ‘aggressive’ treatment. A few days ago, she broke her silence about her drug overdose by releasing a statement, in which, she thanked all her well-wishers for their support.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” concluded the note.