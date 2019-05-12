Daniel Craig films Bond 25 on sailing boat in Jamaica with Union Jack flying

In Com Staff May 12 2019, 5.59 pm May 12 2019, 5.59 pm

Daniel Craig keeps the flag flying for Britain as he films the opening scenes of the new James Bond movie on a yacht. The film, so far titled only Bond 25, opens with 007 out of the Secret Service and enjoying life in the Caribbean. It is being shot in Jamaica, where Bond creator Ian Fleming lived on his Goldeneye estate. Daniel, 51, was also seen back on dry land with a pistol while new Bond girl Lashana Lynch, 32, who is of Jamaican descent, was spotted for the first time getting ready for a close-up.

Executive producer Barbara Broccoli said: “Jamaica is Bond’s spiritual home – he starts his journey here.” Meanwhile, the debate on who should play the next James Bond, after Craig departs, rages on. And now, Die Another Day leading lady Halle Berry has waded in with her opinion on the matter. The Oscar-winning actress was promoting her new film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum whilst speaking to Today, where she revealed her ideal picks for Bond.

James Bond is on vacay mode

Berry revealed: "I’d want to see Hugh Jackman or Idris Elba. I would go for him." Elba has been in the conversation for quite some time now, while Jackman has only recently retired from a long-running franchise role as Wolverine in the X-Men films.

However, this would seem to be in conflict with reports that producers would be going for both younger and Scottish in their search for the next Bond. Elba is currently 46, while Hugh Jackman is 50 - only one year younger than the retiring Craig.