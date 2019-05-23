  3. Hollywood
Daniel Craig needs surgery after accident on James Bond set

Hollywood

Daniel Craig needs SURGERY after accident on James Bond set

The 007 actor needs minor ankle surgery after being injured during filming of the 25th Bond movie in Jamaica

Barbara Broccoli, Ben Whishaw, Bohemian Rhapsody, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Daniel Craig, Danny Boyle, Dr. Madeleine Swann, James Bond, Bond 25, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek
