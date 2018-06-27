Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro among others honoured with Walk of Fame 2019

Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway and Lupita Nyong'o are among those selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the Walk of Fame Class of 2019. The filmmakers were elected from a list which had hundreds of nominees.

"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honourees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Committee always tries to select a group of talented honourees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world," said Vin Di Bona, Chairman of Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Walk of Famer.

From the television category, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore and Julia Child (posthumous) will receive stars.

For the recording group, the stars include P!nk, Cypress Hill, the Lettermen, Tommy Mottola and others. Jackie Wilson will receive the honour posthumously.

"I feel the Committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honouree's face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood's most famous walkway!" said Vin Di Bona.