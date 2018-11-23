Daniel Radcliffe not keen to watch Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Quite contrary to what you might be thinking, Daniel Radcliffe is not really keen to watch the Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. That is because he doesn't want to be surrounded by an audience that would await reactions from the guy who brought life into Harry Potter all these years, and it is not going to be a relaxing experience.

"I always give a really boring, terrible answer. I'm probably not going to see it, I don't have plans to. Not because I think it would throw me into some sort of existential crisis of like, 'Oh, is that what happened?'," he said as he appeared at the show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction. And maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn't care, but I do feel if I was just surrounded by 'Harry Potter' fans, it would be a little odd," he added.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the two-part stage play, has been written by Jack Thorne. It follows the journey of Harry Potter who is now an employee of Ministry of Magic and his younger son Albus Severus Potter who is soon to be enrolled into the magical Hogwarts school!