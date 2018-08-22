home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Danny Boyle quits Bond 25: Creative differences had reached Boyle-ing point

First published: August 22, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Updated: August 22, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

In May this year, it was announced that the Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, will be helming the 25th James Bond movie. The film will star Daniel Crag as James Bond and it will be his fifth Bond film. But well, the recent tweet by the film’s official handle asserts that Boyle is no more a part of this film.

The makers have made it quite clear that it is due to creative differences that Boyle has decided to not helm the film. Tentatively titled as Bond 25, it would have been the first Bond film to be directed by Boyle. In 2012, Boyle had directed Daniel Crag as Bond in a 007-themed segment for the opening of London Olympics.

Well, the production of the movie was supposed to start in December and according to Hollywood Reporter, the makers had decided to release the film in the UK on October 25, 2019, and in the US on November 8, 2019. It is yet to be announced who will be helming the film after Boyle’s exit.

With Bond 25, Boyle was once again collaborating with his Trainspotting writer John Hodge. Well, it is yet to be known if Hodge is still a part of the film or not.

It will now be interesting to see who picks up the director’s hat for the 25th Bond movie.

