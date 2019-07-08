Mirror July 08 2019, 5.38 pm July 08 2019, 5.38 pm

Danny Dyer could be set for a return to the big screen with a sequel to The Business reportedly in the works. Danny's co-star in the 2005 cult hit, Tamer Hassan is said to be working on a script for a follow-up. According to reports, Game Of Thrones star Tamer, who is the father of Love Island star Belle Hassan, has written a script for an updated version of the film, exploring what happened to his and Danny's characters.

It's said he's in talks with production companies and investors to make it happen, and that Danny is thrilled about the idea of starring in the movie, with the working title Back In Business. A movie source told The Sun: "Tamer is incredibly excited about the script. Fans of The Business are going to be in for a treat.

"There’s still so much intrigue around that movie and both Tamer and Danny still get a lot of love for it. Danny remains dedicated to EastEnders, and shooting the movie won’t affect his role in Walford. But, of course, he’s excited about the prospect of reuniting with Tamer on screen."

The Business was filmed in Spain and set in the 1980s, leading to a surge in the popularity of retro tracksuits. Danny starred as street thug Frankie, who escaped from southern Spain from his rough estate in South London.

The character formed a close bond with nightclub owner Charlie, played by Tamer, who was business partners with local gangster Sammy, portrayed by Geoff Bell. The movie was written and directed by Nick Love, who was also behind Danny's film The Football Factory.