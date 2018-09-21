Daredevil Season 3 has a crucified Matt Murdock

Netflix and Marvel have confirmed the release of the third season of Daredevil and thankfully, the date is not very far. October 19 will see Matty back on the screen, looking quite beaten up after The Defenders dropped an entire building on him. The streaming giant has released a teaser video as well to up your interest.

The teaser shows Matt Murdock with a bloody nose and explaining his ideals when it comes to fighting the bad guys. The teaser ends with him saying that the true way to end evil is ‘to finish for good.’ This coming from someone who used to think killing somebody is ‘a sin in the Catholic Church’ is quite shocking. Perhaps the building crash had something to do with it.

Netflix also released a poster which looks like a still from a horror movie. Daredevil is shown with scars on his back, holding his arms parallel to the ground in a crucified position. The entire poster is red.

According to ScreenRant, Netflix will be bringing some of the main cast of the series to the New York Comic Con 2018 on October to reveal the first look footage of the new season.